River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Acquires New Position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 429,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new position in Grab during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Grab during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Grab during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Grab during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in Grab during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GRAB opened at $2.85 on Thursday. Grab Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $4.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 5.14. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.09.

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Grab had a negative net margin of 117.45% and a negative return on equity of 23.71%. The company had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.39 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 311.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GRAB shares. Bank of America raised shares of Grab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.60 to $4.20 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $3.20 to $2.80 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.92.

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

