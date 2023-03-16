River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Buys 10,220 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,502 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 10,220 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 13,000.0% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Motco bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 44.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 56.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $31.97 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.26 billion, a PE ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.22. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.68% and a negative return on equity of 114.18%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UBER. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.19.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $135,594.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,433,301.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.