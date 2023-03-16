River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Buys 4,470 Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Univar Solutions by 130.4% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Univar Solutions by 55.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Univar Solutions by 36.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Univar Solutions in the first quarter worth $224,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

Univar Solutions Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of UNVR opened at $34.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.99. Univar Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $21.49 and a one year high of $35.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.09). Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 22.44% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UNVR shares. Barclays raised their price target on Univar Solutions from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group lowered Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America lowered Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Univar Solutions from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Univar Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924, and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.