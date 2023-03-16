River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Buys New Shares in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 64,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vroom during the third quarter valued at $26,000. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vroom during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Vroom during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Vroom during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vroom during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 32.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Vroom from $1.30 to $1.10 in a report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vroom from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Vroom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Vroom Trading Up 2.7 %

About Vroom

Shares of VRM stock opened at $0.83 on Thursday. Vroom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $3.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.67.

Vroom, Inc operates as an e-commerce used automotive retailer in the United States. It operates end-to-end ecommerce platform for buying, selling, transporting, reconditioning, pricing, financing, registering, and delivering vehicles. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015.

