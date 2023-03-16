River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Cuts Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP cut its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,816 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned about 0.05% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 840 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 267.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Price Performance

APAM stock opened at $29.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.39 and a 200-day moving average of $32.21. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.67 and a 12-month high of $40.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.83.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $226.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.60 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 96.97%. The company’s revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 75.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on APAM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Samuel Bentson Sellers sold 9,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $353,516.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,160.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 19.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

(Get Rating)

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

Further Reading

