River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Cuts Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,540 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Schlumberger by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 100,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in Schlumberger by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,138,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,909,000 after buying an additional 102,587 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Schlumberger by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 188,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,770,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth about $568,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Schlumberger by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 145,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

NYSE SLB opened at $45.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.77. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.74 and a 200 day moving average of $49.50.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.25%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. HSBC lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $1,082,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,483,661.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $2,118,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,846,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $1,082,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,483,661.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 269,696 shares of company stock valued at $15,227,195. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Further Reading

