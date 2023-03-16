River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Decreases Stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP reduced its stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,650 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned about 0.06% of Canada Goose worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in Canada Goose by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 31,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Canada Goose during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Canada Goose by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL raised its position in Canada Goose by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 870,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,266,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Canada Goose by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,779,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,112,000 after buying an additional 125,265 shares during the last quarter. 42.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canada Goose stock opened at $17.60 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.52. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $28.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.23). Canada Goose had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $424.81 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.89.

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

