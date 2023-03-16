River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Decreases Stock Holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lowered its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,869 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,270 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned about 0.05% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 184.2% during the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 57.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Performance

Shares of SPR stock opened at $30.14 on Thursday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $21.14 and a one year high of $50.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.15). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 365.67% and a negative net margin of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.84) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SPR shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.17.

Spirit AeroSystems Profile

(Get Rating)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment designs and manufactures forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections which related to floor beams, nacelles, struts and pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats and wing structures.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.