River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Decreases Stock Position in VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP cut its position in VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 69,595 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned 0.05% of VNET Group worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of VNET Group in the third quarter valued at $241,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in VNET Group by 268.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 42,859 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in VNET Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $275,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in VNET Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in VNET Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,000,000.

Get VNET Group alerts:

VNET Group Trading Up 5.7 %

NASDAQ VNET opened at $3.15 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. VNET Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $7.94. The company has a market capitalization of $458.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of -0.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VNET Group Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VNET Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

VNET Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VNET Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VNET Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.