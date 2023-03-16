River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Grows Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 155.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 38,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after buying an additional 9,573 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 665,740 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,181,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,676 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $89.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.01 and a 200 day moving average of $72.09. The company has a market capitalization of $144.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.91, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.95. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $125.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $257,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,331,324.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total value of $2,450,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,919,237.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,331,324.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,264,040. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.