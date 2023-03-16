River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 61,690 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned 0.06% of Sabre worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SABR. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Sabre by 8.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 177,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 13,361 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Sabre by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,141,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,907,000 after purchasing an additional 26,741 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Sabre by 42.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 223,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 66,759 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Sabre by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 118,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 11,302 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Sabre by 9.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 181,986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 16,079 shares during the period.

SABR stock opened at $4.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.94. Sabre Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.84.

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $631.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.88 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sabre Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SABR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sabre in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Sabre from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Sabre in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sabre from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.88.

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel for suppliers and buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

