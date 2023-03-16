River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Has $1.23 Million Position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,030 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 33.2% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 46,398,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,666,000 after purchasing an additional 11,570,054 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Farfetch by 42.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,277,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,376,075 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Farfetch by 13.9% in the third quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 14,652,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,800 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Farfetch by 27.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,352,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tremblant Capital Group lifted its stake in Farfetch by 24.7% in the third quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 7,952,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,173 shares during the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on FTCH shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Farfetch from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Farfetch from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Farfetch from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Farfetch from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Farfetch from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Farfetch presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.72.

Farfetch Trading Up 3.9 %

Farfetch Profile

Shares of FTCH stock opened at $4.77 on Thursday. Farfetch Ltd has a 1 year low of $3.64 and a 1 year high of $17.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

(Get Rating)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.