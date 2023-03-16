River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP cut its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,106 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,079,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,395,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,934 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 31.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,107,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $721,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,837 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 264.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,629,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,046 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,460,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,119,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,170 shares in the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.73.

International Business Machines Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of IBM stock opened at $123.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.38 and a 200-day moving average of $135.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $153.21. The firm has a market cap of $111.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.05, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 375.00%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

