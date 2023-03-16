River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lowered its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,320 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in H&R Block by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 86,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 38,867 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in H&R Block by 212.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in H&R Block by 350.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 32,867 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 163.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 360,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,336,000 after purchasing an additional 223,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 88,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 6,940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

HRB has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on H&R Block in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on H&R Block from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Shares of HRB opened at $34.79 on Thursday. H&R Block, Inc. has a one year low of $23.65 and a one year high of $48.76. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.24.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.11. H&R Block had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 337.61%. The business had revenue of $166.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

