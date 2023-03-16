River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Has $1.73 Million Holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP cut its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned about 0.06% of Resideo Technologies worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of REZI. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the second quarter worth $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 539.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the second quarter worth $36,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the third quarter worth $47,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Resideo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of REZI opened at $16.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.54. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.95 and a 12 month high of $27.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 4.44%. Resideo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Resideo Technologies from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Insider Transactions at Resideo Technologies

In other news, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 14,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $274,066.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,054. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 14,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $274,066.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,181,054. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nina Richardson sold 3,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $64,941.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,388.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc operates as a manufacturer and developer of technology-driven products and components that provide critical comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions. It operates through the Products and Solutions and ADI Global Distribution segments. The Products and Solutions segment includes temperature and humidity control, energy products and solutions, water and air solutions, smoke and carbon monoxide detection home safety products, security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, other home-related lifestyle convenience solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

