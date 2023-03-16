River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Has $2.09 Million Position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP reduced its stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,310 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned 0.06% of Avnet worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 3.9% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 2.8% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 22.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 29.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 3.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avnet Price Performance

Shares of AVT opened at $41.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Avnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.45 and a 1 year high of $50.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.17.

Avnet Announces Dividend

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. Avnet had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Avnet from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

Avnet Profile

(Get Rating)

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

