River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Has $3.75 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,140 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 11,120 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,431,000. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 12,513,455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,436,545,000 after acquiring an additional 447,684 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 46,541 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,350 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 6,180 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $2,367,107.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,964,506 shares in the company, valued at $194,780,769.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $2,367,107.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,964,506 shares in the company, valued at $194,780,769.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,394 shares of company stock worth $6,994,626. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.87.

AMZN stock opened at $96.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $985.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -356.30, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $170.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.42 and a 200-day moving average of $101.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

