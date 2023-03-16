River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Invests $1.41 Million in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 26,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DOCU. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Performa Ltd US LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DOCU shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.93.

Insider Activity

DocuSign Stock Up 1.9 %

In other news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $8,597,086.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,524,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,143,110.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $8,597,086.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,524,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,143,110.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $8,097,200.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,225,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,512,327.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $56.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.41, a PEG ratio of 42.07 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $113.67.

DocuSign Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.