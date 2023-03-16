River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Invests $915,000 in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 113,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned 0.12% of MoneyGram International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in MoneyGram International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MoneyGram International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in MoneyGram International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in MoneyGram International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MoneyGram International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MoneyGram International in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ MGI opened at $10.72 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 1.05. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.18 and a twelve month high of $10.96.

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

