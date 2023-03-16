River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Makes New $1.22 Million Investment in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 141,570 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned 0.06% of Bancolombia as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CIB. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bancolombia by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Bancolombia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bancolombia by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Bancolombia by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Bancolombia by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Bancolombia Stock Performance

Shares of Bancolombia stock opened at $22.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.89. Bancolombia S.A. has a 12 month low of $21.87 and a 12 month high of $45.98.

Bancolombia Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.6545 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CIB shares. TheStreet upgraded Bancolombia from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. HSBC raised Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

Bancolombia Profile

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

