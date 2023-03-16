River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Makes New Investment in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 272,694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned 0.13% of Arcos Dorados at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Arcos Dorados by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 50,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 87,884 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 425,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 27,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Arcos Dorados from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Arcos Dorados in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arcos Dorados currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Arcos Dorados Stock Performance

Arcos Dorados Profile

Shares of ARCO stock opened at $7.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.79. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $9.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

