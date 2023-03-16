River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Makes New Investment in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 54,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DXC. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 52.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 80,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 27,781 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in DXC Technology by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 432.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 13,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 10,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC Technology Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of DXC Technology stock opened at $23.33 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.95. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $22.65 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Insider Activity at DXC Technology

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 33,331 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $968,265.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,564,568.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on DXC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DXC Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Moffett Nathanson cut DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on DXC Technology from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.45.

About DXC Technology

(Get Rating)

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.