River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Purchases 44,010 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 120.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 44,010 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 942.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,097,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,596,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608,773 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 82.3% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 10,140,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576,865 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 10.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,975,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,141,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916,466 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 37.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,783,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,684 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth $57,920,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

WY opened at $29.59 on Thursday. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $27.36 and a 1-year high of $42.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.52.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.43.

In other news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,425,716. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

