River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Purchases 7,720 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,720 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 1,641.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 38,270 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 911.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 43,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 38,970 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 10,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 1,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. 52.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SPOT opened at $125.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.98. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12-month low of $69.29 and a 12-month high of $160.06. The firm has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.66 and a beta of 1.75.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.15). Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Equities analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SPOT shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $142.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $120.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.77.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. It operates through the Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

