River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Purchases 8,790 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 242.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,410 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 8,790 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Splunk were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPLK. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in Splunk by 3.6% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,062 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Splunk by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,605 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Splunk by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Splunk by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,711 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Splunk by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $202,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,711,243.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $320,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,505. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $202,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,907 shares in the company, valued at $11,711,243.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $87.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.83 and a beta of 1.29. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $150.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.97.
Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.
