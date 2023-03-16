River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Purchases New Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,650 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Electronic Arts by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 93,315 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $10,798,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 19.7% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 266,435 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,828,000 after purchasing an additional 43,796 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,082 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 64.8% in the third quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 14,486 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at $275,000. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on EA. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Electronic Arts Price Performance

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $93,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,956.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total value of $604,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,274 shares in the company, valued at $10,304,510.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $93,424.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,960,956.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,100 shares of company stock worth $1,626,881 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EA stock opened at $111.38 on Thursday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.53 and a 52-week high of $142.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.32.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($1.89). The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Further Reading

