River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Reduces Position in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lessened its holdings in shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,960 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned about 0.37% of RE/MAX worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of RE/MAX by 115.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RE/MAX during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RE/MAX during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 18.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of RE/MAX in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Get RE/MAX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RMAX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on RE/MAX in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens lowered RE/MAX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

RE/MAX Stock Up 1.5 %

RE/MAX Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE RMAX opened at $17.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.80 and a beta of 1.45. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.78 and a 52-week high of $29.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 368.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RE/MAX news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 15,000 shares of RE/MAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.78 per share, with a total value of $266,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,331,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,457,323.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other RE/MAX news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 15,000 shares of RE/MAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.78 per share, with a total value of $266,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,331,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,457,323.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 1,464 shares of RE/MAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $27,786.72. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,301,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,685,943.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 95,497 shares of company stock valued at $1,698,690 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

RE/MAX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment is comprised of the Company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription for Gadberry and the First app.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RE/MAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RE/MAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.