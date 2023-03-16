River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Reduces Stock Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lessened its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,294 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,583 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 96,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 124,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Down 5.8 %

NYSE AXTA opened at $27.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.43. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52 week low of $20.66 and a 52 week high of $32.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Axalta Coating Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

AXTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.29 to $35.19 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.45.

Insider Transactions at Axalta Coating Systems

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, CEO Chris Villavarayan bought 34,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,648. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Axalta Coating Systems news, CEO Chris Villavarayan bought 34,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,648. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William M. Cook bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.55 per share, with a total value of $73,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,975. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.