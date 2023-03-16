River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Sells 14,676 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lowered its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,473 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 14,676 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 21.8% during the third quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of 3M by 0.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 856,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $96,153,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of 3M by 3.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 384,178 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,453,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its position in shares of 3M by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 49,631 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,484,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 4.1% during the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

3M Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $102.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.96. 3M has a 1 year low of $100.27 and a 1 year high of $154.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMM. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.92.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

