River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Sells 2,190 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP reduced its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 324.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,070,232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,764,169 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 70.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $921,006,000 after buying an additional 6,410,047 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 124.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,095,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $375,562,000 after buying an additional 3,383,767 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,421,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $951,350,000 after buying an additional 1,987,058 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 66.5% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,484,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $276,665,000 after buying an additional 1,790,559 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.2 %

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $79.65 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $99.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 12,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total transaction of $1,038,200.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,607,594.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GILD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.40.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

