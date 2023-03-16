River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Sells 2,730 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lessened its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,730 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 1,515.6% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 80.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 100.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 39.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 23.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at East West Bancorp

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,472. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other East West Bancorp news, CFO Irene H. Oh bought 10,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.51 per share, with a total value of $495,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 124,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,185,036.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

East West Bancorp Trading Down 1.2 %

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on East West Bancorp from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on East West Bancorp from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $56.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.45. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.86 and a 1 year high of $85.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.31.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.24 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 43.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.24%.

East West Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.