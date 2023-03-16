River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Sells 3,070 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP cut its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,295 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,070 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Starbucks by 44.4% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 478 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at $43,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,658 shares of company stock worth $820,706 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SBUX. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.46.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $99.34 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $110.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

