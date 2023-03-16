River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Sells 31,950 Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP reduced its stake in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 374,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,950 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bluefin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iQIYI by 212.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 11,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 21,252 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 206.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 18,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 12,751 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 1,404.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 12,230 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 25,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 7,242 shares in the last quarter. 31.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iQIYI Stock Performance

Shares of iQIYI stock opened at $6.92 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -346.00 and a beta of 0.52. iQIYI, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that iQIYI, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IQ shares. Nomura reduced their target price on iQIYI from $3.90 to $2.60 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. HSBC boosted their target price on iQIYI from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on iQIYI from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2.80 to $5.10 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, iQIYI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.33.

iQIYI Profile

iQIYI, Inc provides online entertainment services. It attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, online games, live broadcasting, IP licensing, talent agency and online literature.

