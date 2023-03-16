River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Sells 340 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP cut its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 683.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,717 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,760,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,137,000 after purchasing an additional 972,172 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,905,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,505,000 after purchasing an additional 662,851 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,646,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,758,000 after purchasing an additional 480,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,398,000. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $85.67 on Thursday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.31 and a 12-month high of $96.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.16. The company has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.15. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.20% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OMC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

