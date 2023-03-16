River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Sells 3,580 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,251 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,580 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 51.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4,061.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 23.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In related news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 2,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $118,784.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,637.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 2,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $118,784.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,637.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $326,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,659.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,932 shares of company stock worth $693,458 over the last quarter. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $30.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.17. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $22.55 and a fifty-two week high of $71.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.02.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $988.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.05 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 27.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.32.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

