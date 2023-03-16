River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Sells 6,880 Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lessened its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,880 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned 0.08% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 141,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,228,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,178,000 after acquiring an additional 136,714 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,506,000. Tabor Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $790,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,842,684 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $180,417,000 after buying an additional 291,981 shares during the period.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 64,295 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $1,793,187.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 243,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,793,836.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $25.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $28.46.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 89.75% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bloomin’ Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. This is a positive change from Bloomin’ Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on BLMN. BMO Capital Markets cut Bloomin’ Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Gordon Haskett cut Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America began coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.55.

About Bloomin’ Brands

(Get Rating)

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.