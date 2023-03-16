River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Takes $2.25 Million Position in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 178,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned about 0.27% of Cars.com at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Cars.com during the second quarter worth $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Cars.com by 117.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Cars.com by 57.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Cars.com by 597.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 5,207 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cars.com by 17.2% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas E. Hale sold 17,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $321,767.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,828 shares in the company, valued at $763,075.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 57,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $1,002,222.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,716 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,072.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Hale sold 17,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $321,767.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,075.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,660 shares of company stock worth $2,284,513 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cars.com Price Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on CARS. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $17.50 to $23.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Shares of NYSE CARS opened at $16.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.88 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Cars.com Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $20.42.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $168.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.30 million. Cars.com had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 4.44%. Cars.com’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

