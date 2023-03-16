River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Trims Holdings in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP decreased its position in shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,930 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,720 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned about 0.12% of Noah worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Noah by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,465,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,576,000 after acquiring an additional 339,451 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Noah by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,699,678 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,994,000 after purchasing an additional 93,890 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Noah by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,340,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,539,000 after purchasing an additional 41,294 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Noah by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 540,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Noah by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 515,772 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,813,000 after acquiring an additional 26,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOAH stock opened at $17.36 on Thursday. Noah Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $11.78 and a 52-week high of $28.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.28.

NOAH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Noah in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

