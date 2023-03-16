River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Trims Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lessened its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,794 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 239.0% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 957 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on AXP. Stephens cut shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Express from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of American Express from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Argus raised their price target on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of American Express from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.44.

American Express Stock Performance

AXP opened at $159.81 on Thursday. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $194.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.24.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.39%.

American Express announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase 120,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the payment services company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,678 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

