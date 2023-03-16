River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Trims Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP reduced its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 14,650 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $219,828,000 after buying an additional 8,091,570 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 60.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,346,000 after buying an additional 2,904,140 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 3,527.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,735,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,690,000 after buying an additional 2,660,158 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 173.0% in the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,794,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $85,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 521.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,861,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400,700 shares in the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.88.

Marathon Oil Stock Down 8.5 %

MRO opened at $21.26 on Thursday. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.42 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.38.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 44.95% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently 7.71%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Featured Stories

