Rogue Resources (CVE:RRS) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.04

Rogue Resources Inc. (CVE:RRS – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and traded as high as C$0.05. Rogue Resources shares last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 12,000 shares changing hands.

Rogue Resources Stock Down 18.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.03. The firm has a market cap of C$1.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.04.

About Rogue Resources

(Get Rating)

Rogue Resources Inc, a mining company, focuses on selling dimensional limestone for landscape applications in Canada. The company explores for silica, nickel, gold, and iron ore deposits. Its properties include the Snow White project in Ontario; the Silicon Ridge project located in Québec; and the Radio Hill iron ore project located to the southwest of Timmins, Ontario.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rogue Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogue Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.