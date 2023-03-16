Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Holdings Trimmed by Ambassador Advisors LLC

Ambassador Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDF. Warner Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 8,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 38,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Trading Down 3.2 %

FNDF stock opened at $29.55 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $32.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.01. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.87.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

