Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Stake Boosted by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 375.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,930 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,530 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SE. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 441,200 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $23,662,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 17,870 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SEA by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,697 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group Ltd. bought a new stake in SEA in the third quarter valued at about $6,233,000. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of SEA from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of SEA from $68.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of SEA from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of SEA from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of SEA from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.43.

SEA stock opened at $75.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.99 and a beta of 1.66. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $40.67 and a 1-year high of $136.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $1.47. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 13.28% and a negative return on equity of 26.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.12) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

