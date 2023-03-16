Short Interest in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) Drops By 5.2%

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the February 13th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF stock opened at $48.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $72.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.51. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a one year low of $43.07 and a one year high of $60.04.
Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were issued a $0.195 dividend. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF
About Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF
The Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US small cap stocks selected by fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Venture Fund.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSML)
