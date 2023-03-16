Short Interest in Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN) Declines By 5.2%

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXNGet Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 441,700 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the February 13th total of 466,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jiuzi

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jiuzi stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXNGet Rating) by 297.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 204,637 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.06% of Jiuzi worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jiuzi Trading Up 6.3 %

NASDAQ JZXN opened at $0.17 on Thursday. Jiuzi has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $2.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.25.

About Jiuzi

(Get Rating)

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc, through its variable interest entity in Zhejiang Jiuzi New Energy Vehicles Co, Ltd., franchises and operates Jiuzi retail stores that sell new energy vehicles, plug-in electric vehicles, and related components and parts. As of March 15, 2022, it operated 37 franchise stores and 1 company-owned store in the People's Republic of China.

Featured Stories

