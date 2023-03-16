Short Interest in Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN) Declines By 5.2%

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 441,700 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the February 13th total of 466,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jiuzi

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jiuzi stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN – Get Rating) by 297.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 204,637 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.06% of Jiuzi worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jiuzi Trading Up 6.3 %

NASDAQ JZXN opened at $0.17 on Thursday. Jiuzi has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $2.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.25.

About Jiuzi

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc, through its variable interest entity in Zhejiang Jiuzi New Energy Vehicles Co, Ltd., franchises and operates Jiuzi retail stores that sell new energy vehicles, plug-in electric vehicles, and related components and parts. As of March 15, 2022, it operated 37 franchise stores and 1 company-owned store in the People's Republic of China.

