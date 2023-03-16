SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Stake Trimmed by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,912 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.85% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $9,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,052,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,860,000 after acquiring an additional 686,555 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,795,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,466,000 after buying an additional 195,901 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,766,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,414,000 after buying an additional 97,439 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 233.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 80,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after buying an additional 56,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. Louis Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,326,000.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

RWO opened at $40.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.85. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $36.47 and a twelve month high of $55.37.

About SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

