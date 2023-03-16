Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Invests $14.29 Million in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 97,019 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $14,288,000. Apple makes up about 14.2% of Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. National Pension Service raised its position in Apple by 2.0% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 22,096,062 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,148,247,000 after acquiring an additional 429,447 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management raised its position in Apple by 1.1% during the third quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 64,436 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,905,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Apple by 7.9% during the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 176,747 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $24,426,000 after acquiring an additional 12,928 shares in the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth $16,671,000. Finally, Sentinus LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth $2,161,000. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on AAPL. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.24.

Apple Stock Up 0.3 %

AAPL stock opened at $152.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $179.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.62%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

