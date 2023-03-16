StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a research report on Friday, March 10th.
Barnes & Noble Education Trading Down 10.4 %
Shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock opened at $1.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day moving average of $2.31. The stock has a market cap of $95.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.06. Barnes & Noble Education has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.30.
About Barnes & Noble Education
Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.
