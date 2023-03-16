StockNews.com Begins Coverage on JOYY (NASDAQ:YY)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of JOYY from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of JOYY from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JOYY presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:YY opened at $27.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. JOYY has a 1-year low of $21.38 and a 1-year high of $47.23.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JOYY in the fourth quarter valued at about $477,000. Vestcor Inc lifted its stake in shares of JOYY by 2,183.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 6,919 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,616 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JOYY in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,005,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JOYY in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of JOYY by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 433,653 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

