StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $196.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.17.
Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of IIPR opened at $82.96 on Thursday. Innovative Industrial Properties has a one year low of $78.61 and a one year high of $211.17. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 27.14 and a quick ratio of 27.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.46.
Institutional Trading of Innovative Industrial Properties
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,835,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,914,000 after purchasing an additional 17,966 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,466,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,303,000 after acquiring an additional 136,398 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,632,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,098,000 after acquiring an additional 163,999 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 350,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,468,000 after acquiring an additional 21,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 348,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,352,000 after acquiring an additional 17,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.
About Innovative Industrial Properties
Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.
